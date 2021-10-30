Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
BIOAF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Bioasis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Bioasis Technologies Company Profile
Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.