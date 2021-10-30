BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the September 30th total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BKYI stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.17.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 135.97%.
About BIO-key International
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.
See Also: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.