BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the September 30th total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BKYI stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 135.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

