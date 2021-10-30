Binamon Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.99 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Binamon has a market capitalization of $23.61 million and $13.99 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Binamon has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00069661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00095548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,599.46 or 0.99938200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,275.68 or 0.06936805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00023203 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.