BidiPass (BDP) 1-Day Volume Hits $80.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $142,464.39 and approximately $80.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00049463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00234355 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

