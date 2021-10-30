BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at $220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BGSF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BGSF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BGSF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BGSF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGSF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 23,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,240. BGSF has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

