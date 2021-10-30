Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $122.24 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,665,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Best Buy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,641 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

