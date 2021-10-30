Berenberg Bank Downgrades Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $164.00.

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.19. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after purchasing an additional 258,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after purchasing an additional 438,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

