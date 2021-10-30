Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VTSCY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on the stock.

VTSCY opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

