Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.13.

AR stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

