Benchmark Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $20.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

NYSE F opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

