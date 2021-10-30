Bellway’s (BLWYF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Bellway alerts:

BLWYF opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. Bellway has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.