Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

