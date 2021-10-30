Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Befesa in a research report on Thursday.

ETR BFSA opened at €64.30 ($75.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41. Befesa has a 52 week low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 52 week high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.61.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

