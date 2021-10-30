Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $14.04. 5,406,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

