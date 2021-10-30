Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 212.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.93.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

