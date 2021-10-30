Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.34 ($69.81) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.04 ($127.11).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle stock opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.00. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €48.00 ($56.47) and a fifty-two week high of €67.88 ($79.86).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.