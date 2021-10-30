BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $87.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.17. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $272.35 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 50.81%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.