Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Purchases C$35,100.00 in Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer purchased 11,700 shares of Baylin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,200.

BYL stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$64.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$2.14.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$21.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

