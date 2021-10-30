Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.40 ($96.94).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

