Barrington Research Weighs in on Discovery, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Discovery in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. Discovery has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

