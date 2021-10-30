Barrington Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HSTM opened at $26.61 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $839.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.35, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

