Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Down 62.1% in October

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 555,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter worth $174,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter worth $151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Shares of MCI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.01. 19,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.