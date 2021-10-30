Barclays Increases Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $78.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.57.

CTSH stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 263,425 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,040 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

