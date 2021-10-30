Barclays Cuts THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 660

THG (LON:THG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on THG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 624 ($8.15) target price on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 680.80 ($8.89).

Get THG alerts:

LON THG opened at GBX 216.60 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 550.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.54. THG has a 52 week low of GBX 209.66 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In other THG news, insider Damian Sanders bought 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £49,792.82 ($65,054.64). Also, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,926 shares of company stock worth $18,475,802.

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.