Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,027 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $200.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.23. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $141.34 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

