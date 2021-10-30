Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 161,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 425,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDEV opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

