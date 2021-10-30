Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seer were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Seer during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Seer during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Seer by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seer by 20.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -14.89. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $86.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SEER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

