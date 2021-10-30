Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of FRP worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FRP by 155.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FRP by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPH opened at $57.20 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $538.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 130.43%.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

