Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 41,664 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Neuronetics worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,463,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,974,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. The company has a market cap of $136.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.56. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

