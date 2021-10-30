Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 471.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 64,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

SFT opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

