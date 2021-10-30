Bank of Montreal Can Sells 191 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 54.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

UHT stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $784.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $381,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

