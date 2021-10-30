Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 30,184 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 282.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $8.78 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $449.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

