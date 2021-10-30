Bank of Montreal Can Has $326,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5,721.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 639.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $91.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28.

