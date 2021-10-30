Bank of Montreal Can Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,383 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $312,369,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,635,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cryoport by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 327,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cryoport by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 204,690 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

