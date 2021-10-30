Bank of Montreal Can Buys 38,200 Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) by 543.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 600,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

IPA stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPA shares. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

