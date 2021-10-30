Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.60 Billion Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,599,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

