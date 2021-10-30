Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Raised to €3.60 at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €3.50 ($4.12) to €3.60 ($4.24) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.71) to €4.30 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

