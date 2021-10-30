Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Ball worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,738,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,685,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

