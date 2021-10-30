Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $245.08

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.08 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 235.50 ($3.08), with a volume of 230,102 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £740.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.28.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

