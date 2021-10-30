Baiju Bhatt Sells 120,651 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $34.97 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $356,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $192,573,000. Finally, KPCB DGF III Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $103,696,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

