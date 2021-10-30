B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.99% of B2Gold worth $132,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in B2Gold by 62.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.