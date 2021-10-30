B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) announced a None dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend by 267.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RILY traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. 434,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.20 per share, with a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 6,727.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of B. Riley Financial worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

