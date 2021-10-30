B. Riley Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$39.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 648,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 597,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.