AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. 498,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $347.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.26. AXT has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXT will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.55.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.