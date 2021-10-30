Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Issues Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Shares of AX stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.00. 299,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,269. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.67. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axos Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Axos Financial worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

