AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:APMIU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 1,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 32,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.