Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Down 48.1% in October

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the September 30th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

AXTA traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

