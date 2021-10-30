Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. 7,638,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,066. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

