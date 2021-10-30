Autonio Market Capitalization Tops $9.02 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Autonio has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $148,388.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00069645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00095769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,924.76 or 1.00453430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.84 or 0.06931338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00022981 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

