Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.68-$6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.05-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.680-$6.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $224.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,984. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $155.79 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.65 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

