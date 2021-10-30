Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.68-$6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.05-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.680-$6.800 EPS.
NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $224.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,984. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $155.79 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.65 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.00.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.